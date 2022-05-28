Plane with 22 people on board missing in Nepal’s mountains

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A police official says a small airplane with 22 people on board flying on a popular tourist route is missing in Nepal’s mountains. The Tara Airlines plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, took off from the resort town of Pokhara, 125 miles east of Kathmandu. It lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff. Police official Ramesh Thapa said there was no information on the Twin Otter aircraft and a search was underway. It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally. The route is popular with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple.