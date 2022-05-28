Indy 500 waves green flag on sustainability with lofty goals

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — IndyCar’s latest push to go green includes T-shirts made from recycled plastic bottles. The shirts are the centerpiece of “The Penske Initiative,” which hopes to hold carbon-neutral races by 2050. What may have been considered a laughable endeavor just a few years ago now seems like a reasonable goal despite IndyCar’s waste. That includes truckloads of fuel and tires as well as countless pollutants like emissions, chemicals and petroleum products. IndyCar has plans for renewable fuel and renewable tires and already is using electric trucks.