Cardinal Angelo Sodano, powerful Vatican prelate, dies at 94

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Cardinal Angelo Sodano, a once-powerful Italian prelate who long served as the Vatican’s No. 2 official, has died. He was 94. Pope Francis in a condolence telegram Saturday to the retired prelate’s sister noted that Sodano had held many roles in the Vatican’s diplomatic corps, culminating in his being named secretary of state in 1991 by the then-pontiff, John Paul II. The Vatican in announcing the death on Friday, didn’t cite a cause, but Italian state radio said that Sodano recently contracted COVID-19, complicating his already frail health. Corriere della Sera said he died in a Rome clinic. Sodano’s legacy was tarnished by his staunch support for the disgraced, pedophile founder of the Legion of Christ religious order.