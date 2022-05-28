Biden tells Delaware grads to step up, ‘now it’s your hour’

By ZEKE MILLER

Associated Press

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden has told graduates at his alma mater, the University of Delaware, that “now it’s your hour,” and he’s encouraging young people in the United States to help the country live up to its ideals. And with the nation mourning victims of two mass shootings in as many weeks, the president lamented the division and hatred in the country he governs. He bemoaned a “crisis of faith” in U.S. institutions, and he pressed graduates to work to bind up the country’s wounds. He told graduates: “Your generation, more than anyone else will have to answer the question, Who are we? What do we stand for? What do we believe? Who will we be?”