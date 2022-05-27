Video released of shooting of Louisville man by US Marshal

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Louisville police has released video showing a Kentucky man running from police and holding a gun before he is fatally shot by a deputy U.S. Marshal. Omari Cryer was wanted on an arrest warrant when officers tracked him to a residence last week. The video shows Cryer running from officers from the point of view of an LMPD officer. Cryer jumps over a fence into a backyard and then can be seen lying on his back. The video then shows a U.S. Marshal officer standing with a gun raised. Officers then go to Cryer, find gunshot wounds and provide medical aid.