Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 7:35 AM

Quentin Tarantino book ‘Cinema Speculation’ to land Oct. 25

KION

By The Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Quentin Tarantino’s next book is a nonfiction dispatch from a lifelong movie fanatic. “Cinema Speculation,” to be published Oct. 25, will center on films from the 1970s that influenced the director during childhood. The book, announced Friday by Harper, comes a year after his best-selling novelization of his movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.” Harper is calling “Cinema Speculation” a combination of “film criticism, film theory, a feat of reporting, and wonderful personal history.” Tarantino, 59, is also known for such movies as “Pulp Fiction,” “Reservoir Dogs” and “Django Unchained.”

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content