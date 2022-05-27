Police: Boy found in suitcase died of electrolyte imbalance

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — Police say an autopsy for a young boy found dead in a suitcase in southern Indiana showed he died from an electrolyte imbalance. Sgt. Carey Huls says the electrolyte imbalance was most likely due to gastroenteritis, or, in other words, vomiting and diarrhea, leading to dehydration. Police have said the child’s body was discovered by a mushroom hunter in Washington County on April 16. Investigators believe the child was 5 years old but they don’t know where he died. Huls says the child was clean, clothed and appeared to be well cared for. No significant injuries were found on the child during the autopsy.