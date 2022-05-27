Officials: Ex-Alaska attorney general faces abuse charges

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A special prosecutor says he has filed charges of sexual abuse of a minor in the third degree against former Alaska Attorney General Clyde “Ed” Sniffen. Gregg Olson says the charges were filed Friday but he did not yet have a stamped copy of the documents or a case number. A message was left for an attorney who has represented Sniffen, a longtime attorney with the Alaska Department of Law. He resigned shortly after being appointed attorney general in January 2021. The Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica last year reported that his resignation was announced as they were reporting on allegations of sexual misconduct with a 17-year-old girl three decades ago.