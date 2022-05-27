Investigation: No retaliation against COVID-19 whistleblower

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A state investigator’s report says there’s nothing to indicate the Florida Department of Health told an employee to falsify COVID-19 data and she wasn’t fired out of retaliation. The report released this month investigated claims made by former department employee Rebekah Jones. Jones received national attention when she raised question about the state’s COVID-19 dashboard and claimed she was fired for exposing problems. The state said she was fired for insubordination after being reprimanded several times. An inspector general’s 268-page report found no evidence of wrong doing or retaliation by the department.