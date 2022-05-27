Indonesian governor’s son missing after swim in Swiss river

BERN, Switzerland (AP) — Swiss police are searching for the son of an Indonesian regional governor who went missing after running into trouble during a swim in the river that crosses Switzerland’s capital. Spokesman Joel Regli of the regional police force in Bern said a hunt was continuing after the man went missing during a morning swim Thursday with two women in the Aare River, several hundred meters upstream from downtown. Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry identified the missing man as Emmeril “Eril” Kahn Mumtadz, the oldest son of West Java Governor Ridwan Kamil.