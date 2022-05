Heavy floods damage crops, cut off communities in Suriname

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico _ (AP) — Authorities say widespread flooding in the South American country of Suriname has isolated communities, devastated crops and shuttered schools and businesses. Heavy rains in recent days battered the country’s interior and southern regions, where farms and electrical and water purification infrastructures are under water, the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency said late Thursday. The agency said Suriname’s southern region is only accessible by aircraft or boat for now, and that further flooding is possible given ongoing intense rainfall. It added that concerns are growing over the lack of food and potable water.