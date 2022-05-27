Former US Army reservist found guilty in Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former U.S. Army reservist described by prosecutors as a Nazi sympathizer has been convicted of storming the U.S. Capitol to obstruct Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory. Timothy Hale-Cusanelli, who worked a security contractor at a Navy base when he joined the pro-Trump mob on Jan. 6, was also convicted Friday of disorderly conduct and other misdemeanors. Hale-Cussanelli took the stand in his defense and claimed he didn’t know that Congress met at the Capitol building. During the trial’s opening statements Tuesday, a Justice Department prosecutor said Hale-Cusanelli stormed the Capitol because he wanted to kick off a civil war and create “a clean slate.”