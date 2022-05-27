Director Kore-eda returns to Cannes with film about baby box

By JUWON PARK

Associated Press

CANNES, France (AP) — “Shoplifters” director Hirokazu Kore-eda returns to the Cannes Film Festival with “Broker,” another tale of misfits from society’s margins. This time, the film centers on the use of a “baby box,” a controversial method of anonymously dropping off newborns to be cared for by others used in Japan and South Korea. “Broker” marks the director’s sixth time competing for the Palme d’Or. He was first nominated for Cannes’ top prize in 2001 for “Distance,” then again in 2004 for “Nobody Knows,” in 2013 and for “Our Little Sister” in 2015. The Japanese director won the Jury Prize at Cannes in 2013 and the Palme d’Or at the 2018 festival.