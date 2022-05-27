Cuellar, Cisneros runoff in Texas remains too early to call

By ACACIA CORONADO

Report for America/Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas primary runoff between Democratic U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar and his progressive challenger, Jessica Cisneros, remains too early to call. Cuellar led Cisneros by 175 votes, or 0.4 percentage points, out of more than 45,000 ballots as of 3 p.m. ET Friday. Election officials in Bexar County, where Cisneros has a significant lead over Cuellar among ballots counted, said they will not release results of an undisclosed number of ballots that require voters to cure an issue preventing it from being counted until Tuesday. In March, Cisneros, an immigration attorney, forced the runoff after she came within 1,000 votes of Cuellar, a nine-term incumbent.