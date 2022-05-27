Cops investigate swastika painted on Black Missouri church

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A black swastika was painted on the outside wall of an historically Black church in southwestern Missouri and police are investigating the vandalism as a hate crime. Pitts Chapel United Methodist Church in Springfield reports that the swastika was spray painted on the building on May 18 or 19. The church’s pastor, the Rev. Tracy Wolff, said during a news conference Friday that her congregation was particularly disturbed that their church was targeted given recent violent hate crimes nationwide. That includes the mass shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York, nearly two weeks ago that investigators say was racially motivated.