Yemen officials: Grenade kills 5 shoppers at fish market

By AHMED AL-HAJ

Associated Press

SANAA, Yemen (AP) — A hand grenade thrown at a crowded fish market in Yemen’s southern port city of Aden has killed at least five civilians. The explosion on Thursday also wounded at least 20 shoppers at the market in Aden’s district of Sheikh Othman. Security officials say a man threw the grenade at the market and an investigation is underway. Eyewitnesses said the man dropped the bomb following an argument with some fish vendors. Yemen is awash with small arms that have been smuggled into poorly controlled ports over years of the conflict.