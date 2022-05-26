UK govt touts financial aid as it aims to banish ‘partygate’

By JILL LAWLESS and SYLVIA HUI

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The British government is unveiling a package of help on Thursday to ease a severe cost-of-living squeeze. Treasury chief Rishi Sunak was due to outline new help, including a windfall tax on oil and gas firms’ bumper profits. The 10 billion pound ($12.5 billion) package of measures is also likely to include a rebate on energy bills for millions of people. A windfall tax would be a U-turn for the Conservative government, which has previously said such a levy would deter investment in the U.K.’s energy sector. The announcement comes a day after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson vowed to “move on” from months of scandal over parties in government buildings during COVID-19 lockdowns.