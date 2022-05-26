Texas elementary school shooting: What do we know so far?

By The Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas (AP) — Many questions remain to be answered about the elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. But here are the basics. A gunman stormed into Robb Elementary Tuesday and killed 19 children and two teachers. It was the United States’ deadliest school shooting in nearly a decade. Law enforcement officers killed the shooter. He was identified as a local 18-year-old who had shot and wounded his grandmother and spelled out his violent plans in online messages shortly before the massacre. Investigators say they don’t yet know a motive. Authorities haven’t released the names of the dead. But some information has emerged from families of victims as young as 8.