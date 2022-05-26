Senate panel approves Michelle Childs for DC appeals court

By MEG KINNARD

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina jurist Michelle Childs is one step closer to confirmation for the federal court typically seen as a proving ground for the nation’s highest bench. The Senate Judiciary Committee voted 17-5 Thursday to approve Childs’ nomination to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. It now goes to the full Senate for a vote. Childs has been a federal judge on South Carolina’s District Court for more than a decade. Earlier this year, she was on a shortlist of candidates being considered by President Joe Biden for an upcoming vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court. Her bipartisan supporters include Democratic U.S. House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn and GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham.