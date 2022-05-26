Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 2:05 AM

President: 11 babies killed in fire at Senegalese hospital

KION

By BABACAR DIONE
Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s president says 11 newborns have died in a fire that broke out in the neonatal unit of a hospital. Authorities in the town of Tivaouane said only three babies could be saved after a short circuit caused the blaze. In a tweet late Wednesday, President Macky Sall expressed his condolences to the families of the babies who died. The tragedy comes a year after four other newborns died in a hospital fire in Linguere in northern Senegal. A series of other deaths also have raised concerns about maternal and infant health in the West African nation known for having some of the best hospitals in the region.

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content