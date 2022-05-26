No warmth for Russia at diplomatic conference on Antarctica

BERLIN (AP) — Russia has received a frosty reception at the start of an international conference on managing and protecting Antarctica. The 10-day meeting in Berlin to review the Antarctic Treaty is a rare point of diplomatic contact between Russia and other nations since the start of the war in Ukraine. Russia is represented by an official from its embassy in Germany and further delegates were participating remotely by video link. Opening the meeting Tuesday, a senior German official addressed the Russian presence directly and called on Moscow to end its war in Ukraine. It was not immediately clear whether or how Russian officials responded.