‘No future for babies:’ 842 US-bound Haitians end up in Cuba

By MILEXSY DURÁN and ANDREA RODRÍGUEZ

Associated Press

VILLA CLARA, Cuba (AP) — Some of the more than 840 Haitians who tried to reach the United States in a boat but ended up in Cuba say Thursday that they fled violence in their country and were charged thousands of dollars by smugglers who ushered them onto a dilapidated boat and later abandoned them at sea.. Cuban authorities say it is the largest single arrival of people from Haiti on the Cuban coast amid an increasing exodus caused by gang violence and other problems there. The 842 people were rescued Tuesday by the Cuban coast guard and other government services in the vicinity of Caibarién in Villa Clara province.