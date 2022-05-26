Mexican court injuntion against plan to employ Cuban doctors

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A judge in Mexico has issued a preliminary injunction against plans by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador to hire about 500 specialized doctors from Cuba. According to a copy of the injunction issued Thursday, the government has not proved the doctors have the ability or training needed to practice in Mexico. The plaintiffs in the case also argue that the doctors’ pay may go to the Cuban government, not the medical professionals themselves. López Obrador wants the Cubans to practice in underserved rural communities. But Mexican doctors say they should be hired first, before bringing in foreigners.