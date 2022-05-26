Jon Batiste kicks off Grammy Museum’s educational series

By JONATHAN LANDRUM Jr.

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jon Batiste will kick off a series geared toward the Grammy Museum’s public and educational programs in New York City next month. The museum announced Thursday that Batiste will perform during a series titled “A New York Evening with Jon Batiste.” He’ll hit the stage on June 17 at the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center. Batiste will be the first performer as part of the museum’s six-part series. The museum will partner with the City of New York Mayor’s office to bring educational programming with two summer sessions. It’ll be free five-day songwriting workshops for students currently enrolled in high school.