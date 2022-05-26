‘Goodfellas’ co-stars, many others pay tribute to Ray Liotta
By The Associated Press
Tributes are pouring in for actor Ray Liotta, who died at age 67 in the Dominican Republic. Liotta’s “Goodfellas” co-star Robert De Niro says he’s saddened to learn of the passing of Liotta, who is “way too young to have left us.” Another co-star from the film, Lorraine Bracco, says she’s “utterly shattered and that Liotta was the best part of making “Goodfellas.” Actor Seth Rogen called Liotta a “lovely, talented and hilarious person.” Actor Jamie Lee Curtis said Liotta was a “gentle human” and “a beautiful artist.”