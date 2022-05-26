Florida gov signs condo safety bill after building collapse

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida will require statewide recertification of condominiums over three stories tall under new legislation Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed into law. DeSantis signed the bill Thursday as a response to the Surfside building collapse that killed 98 people. The governor’s signature came the day after the House unanimously passed the bill during a special session originally called to address skyrocketing property insurance rates. Recertification will be required after 30 years, or 25 years if the building is within 3 miles (5 kilometers) of the coast, and every 10 years thereafter. The Champlain Towers South was 40 years old and was going through the 40-year-recertification process required by Miami-Dade County when it collapsed last June.