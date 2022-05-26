Death toll in building collapse in southern Iran rises to 19

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Rescuers at the site of a collapsed building in southwestern Iran have recovered five more bodies, bringing the death toll from the disaster this week to 19. State-run media said emergency workers found the remains on Thursday and were continuing their efforts. It remains unclear how many more people are buried beneath the rubble after the collapse on Monday of the 10-story tower of the Metropol Building that was still under construction in the city of Abadan. Thirty-seven people have been rescued so far. Authorities have arrested the city’s mayor and several other suspects in a widening probe.