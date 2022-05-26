Congo’s M23 rebels attack military base in country’s east

By JEAN-YVES KAMALE

Associated Press

KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — Congo military officials said that the M23 rebels closed in on a major military camp in the country’s east after days of fighting the army. Clashes continued Thursday at the Rumangabo base in the Rutshuru area of North Kivu province about 40 kilometers (25 miles) from the provincial capital, Goma. The army’s deputy spokesman Gen. Sylvain Ekenge said said “there is no truce. The fighting is still continuing this morning on the same fronts as yesterday.” Residents of the Rumangabo area said gunfire exchanges have been heard there since early Thursday.