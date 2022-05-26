Coast Guard responds to report of ill cruise ship passengers

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard sent a crew to a cruise ship docked in Virginia on Thursday to investigate reports of a foul odor and passengers feeling ill, a spokesman said.

Crew members did not evacuate anyone from the Carnival Magic ship to receive medical treatment and there were no reports of anyone being taken to the hospital by ambulance either, said Petty Officer Stephen Lehmann. He said he did not have any other immediate information. The ship is docked in Norfolk.

Carnival Cruise Line did not immediately respond to an email seeking information.