China reiterates opposition to new UN sanctions before vote

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China has reiterated its opposition to new sanctions against North Korea. That comes ahead of a vote on a U.S.-drafted U.N. resolution that would impose tougher measures on the North for its recent launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles that can be used to deliver nuclear weapons. China’s U.N. Ambassador Zhang Jun called instead Thursday for the United States to take “meaningful, practical actions” to resume its dialogue with the country and find a political solution to the situation on the Korean Peninsula. The 1950-53 war between North Korea and South Korea stopped with an armistice, not a peace treaty.