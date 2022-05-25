Twitter shareholders meet amid Elon Musk’s takeover drama

By BARBARA ORTUTAY

AP Technology Writer

Twitter’s regularly scheduled shareholder meeting Wednesday didn’t include a vote on Tesla billionaire Elon Musk’s $44 billion bid for the social platform. That vote will take place at a yet-undetermined date in the future. But the drama surrounding that offer — almost all of it created by Musk himself — spilled over into Wednesday’s proceedings anyway. Musk had promised that taking over Twitter would enable him to rid the social media platform of its annoying “spam bots.” But he’s posted that the deal is “on hold” after arguing — without presenting evidence — that the bot problem is larger than Twitter says.