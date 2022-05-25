Tribute for late VA chief Max Cleland, who lost limbs in war

By SUDHIN THANAWALA

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — President Joe Biden and three former presidents have paid tribute to late Veterans Administration chief and U.S. senator Max Cleland, who lost limbs while serving in Vietnam. Cleland died of congestive heart failure in November at age 79, but his memorial service was delayed until Wednesday because of the coronavirus pandemic. In a letter read at a memorial service in Atlanta, Biden called Cleland a hero who exemplified the best of the American spirit. Former President Barack Obama wrote that Cleland defied what he called “impossible odds to become one of our nation’s finest public servants.”