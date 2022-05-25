Skip to Content
Police suspect arson in fire at Wyoming abortion clinic site

By MEAD GRUVER
Associated Press

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Police believe an overnight fire in Wyoming that damaged a building being renovated to house a new abortion clinic was deliberately set. Authorities are trying to determine the identity of a possible suspect seen running away from the buildng before dawn Wednesday who was carrying what appeared to be a gas can and a black back. The blaze damaged the inside of the building under renovation to house the clinic in Casper, the second-biggest city in a state where opposition to abortion is widespread. The clinic had been set to open in June as only the second place in the state to offer abortions.

