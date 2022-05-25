Parkland father say he feels physical pain for Texas parents

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — A man whose 15-year-old son was killed in a Florida school shooting says he’s in physical pain thinking of what the parents whose children were killed at a Texas elementary school are going through. Tom Hoyer stood outside the Fort Lauderdale courtroom Wednesday morning where jury selection is underway in the penalty phase of the gunman who killed his son Luke and 16 others at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in 2018. He said it’s “heartbreaking” to think about. On Tuesday, an 18-year-old gunman killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.