Lawyer: 5 of 6 subway shooting witnesses couldn’t ID gunman

By LARRY NEUMEISTER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — A man accused of randomly murdering a fellow passenger on a New York City subway train has made his first court appearance. His lawyer urged the judge and the public not to rush to judgment. Andrew Abdullah was ordered held without bail Wednesday in the death of Daniel Enriquez, who was on his way to a Sunday brunch in Manhattan when he was shot. The gunman wore a hooded sweatshirt and a mask that concealed his face, but police said they used security cameras to track the killer after he fled the station.