Judgment day for UK’s Johnson as ‘partygate’ report arrives

LONDON (AP) — The British government says a long-awaited report into lockdown-breaching parties in government offices has been handed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson. It is due to be published later Wednesday, and Johnson will address Parliament on its findings. Senior civil servant Sue Gray investigated 16 gatherings, some attended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson, held while people in the U.K. were barred from socializing under coronavirus restrictions. A separate police investigation saw 83 people hit with fines, including Johnson. Johnson has apologized, but insisted that he didn’t knowingly break the rules. Johnson has promised to make a statement to Parliament after the Gray report is published.