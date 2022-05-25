House official: Lawmakers should not carry guns at Capitol

By ALAN FRAM

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House’s top law enforcement official says members of Congress should be barred from carrying firearms anywhere in the Capitol or its surrounding office buildings and grounds. House Sergeant at Arms William J. Walker voiced his opinion in a letter Wednesday, a day after a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school. Walker’s letter was a response to House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer, who’d asked if he thought the Capitol complex should become gun-free. Members of Congress can currently carry firearms around the Capitol complex, but not onto the House or Senate floors or into nearby corridors or rooms.