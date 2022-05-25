Germany: Arrests made after reported school weapon sighting

BERLIN (AP) — German police said they have made arrests after an employee at a school reported having seen a youth carrying a firearm in a basement room of the building. Police sent officers to the school in the western town of Dinslaken after receiving a call about the claimed sighting on Wednesday. According to the caller, the youth fled when he saw the school employee. Police said in a statement that they currently see no “immediate danger” to people. They said the students were in their classrooms and would soon be led out of the building. The police statement said that “arrests have already been made,” but didn’t specify how many or for what. It said the investigation is ongoing.