Gambia to investigate fugitive ex-dictator Jammeh for abuses

By ABDOULIE JOHN and CARLEY PETESCH

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Gambia’s government is setting up a special prosecutor’s office to investigate for severe human rights violations and potentially charge former dictator Yahya Jammeh, who fled into exile in 2017 after 22 years in power. Wednesday’s government announcement came in response to recommendations from a truth, reconciliation and reparations commission that Jammeh face prosecution for murder, torture and sexual violence while he ruled from 1994 to 2017. The commission’s report — presented to President Adama Barrow and made public in December — was based on years of witness testimonies. Gambia’s Justice Minister Dawda A. Jallow said Wednesday’s move is “an important milestone” in the country’s transitional justice process.