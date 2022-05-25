Dozens of migrants missing off Tunisia’s coast

By FRANCESCA EBEL

Associated Press

TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — A boat carrying migrants from Libya capsized off Tunisia’s coast prompting a major rescue operation after one body was recovered and dozens of people were reported missing. The International Organization for Migration said Wednesday that 75 people were unaccounted for and 30 others were rescued after the boat sank off Sfax in southern Tunisia. The boat reportedly departed from Zuwara in north Libya. The central Mediterranean connects Libya and the Maghreb countries to Italy or Malta. The U.N. agency estimates that more than 1,500 people died or went missing in the area in 2021 and more than 500 so far in 2022.