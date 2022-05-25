Clinton campaign lawyer rebuts claim he lied to FBI

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense lawyers for a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer charged with lying to the FBI during the Trump-Russia probe have shown jurors handwritten notes aimed at undercutting allegations that he misled the federal government about his legal work. Michael Sussmann is on trial in Washington’s federal court, accused of lying to the FBI’s general counsel during a September 2016 meeting when he presented computer data that purported to show a secret communications backchannel between Donald Trump and Russia. The FBI investigated but quickly determined no link existed between the Trump Organization, the former president’s company, and Russia-based Alfa Bank. Defense lawyers began calling witnesses Wednesday.