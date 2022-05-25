Calls to end Wisconsin elections panel grow ahead of vote

By TODD RICHMOND and SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The only Republican candidate running for governor in Wisconsin who supported keeping the bipartisan state elections commission in place has reversed his position and is calling for it to be dissolved. The announcement Wednesday by construction company co-owner Tim Michels came just hours before the panel was to vote on who would be its next chairman. Michels said in a statement that he now supports doing away with the commission after speaking with attendees at the Wisconsin Republican Party convention, including commissioner Bob Spindell. He is running to be the next chair of the commission, but faces opposition from Democrats on the evenly divided panel.