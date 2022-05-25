Board may find Michigan GOP governor candidates ineligible

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

Two leading contenders for the GOP nomination for Michigan governor could be ruled ineligible for the primary ballot. A four-person, bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will vote Thursday on whether former Detroit Police Chief James Craig, businessman Perry Johnson and three lesser-known candidates should be declared ineligible. The state’s elections bureau said Monday that the candidates didn’t file enough valid petition signatures to qualify for the August contest. The recommendation immediately shook up the governor’s race and the bid to face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer for control of the battleground state in November. Candidates who don’t make the ballot could challenge the decision in court.