Blast in Kabul mosque, IS bombs in north Afghanistan kill 14

By RAHIM FAIEZ

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A series of explosions has shaken Afghanistan, including a blast inside a mosque in the capital of Kabul that killed at least five people and three bombings of minivans in the country’s north that killed nine passengers. The Kabul Emergency Hospital says it received 22 victims, including five dead, after the mosque explosion on Wednesday. A Taliban-appointed spokesman in northern Balkh province says explosive devices were placed in three minivans in the provincial capital of Mazar-e-Sharif. He said the bombs killed nine people and wounded 15. A police official says all the minivan victims were from the country’s Shiite Muslim minority. The Islamic State group’s local affiliate claimed responsibility for the Mazar-e-Sharif bombings.