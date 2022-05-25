6 migrants die, 25 injured in Mexico bus crash

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Authorities in northern Mexico say six migrants have died and 25 were injured after a bus they were riding in plunged through a guardrail and down an embankment. It was the latest in a series of deadly crashes and drownings of migrants in the last week. The civil defense office in the northern state of San Luis Potosi said Wednesday that the injured included a six-month-old baby and an 8-year-old child. The office said that all of the victims “are migrants from Honduras, El Salvador and Cuba.” Immigrants activists say crackdowns on migrant crossing have led some to seek more dangerous routes to the U.S. border.