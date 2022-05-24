Sweden: 5th COVID-19 shot to people over 65, pregnant women

STOCKHOLM (AP) — Sweden is recommending a fifth COVID-19 vaccine dose for people with an increased risk of serious illness, including pregnant women and anyone aged 65 and over. Authorities say the nation must “be prepared for an increased spread during the upcoming autumn and winter season.” As of Sept. 1, Sweden recommends giving another booster shot to people aged 65 and older and people over 18 in risk groups. The Swedish Public Health Agency said the latter includes pregnant women, people with weakened immune systems and people with heart and lung disease.