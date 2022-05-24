Several injured in train, bus collision in southern Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Several people have been injured when a train collided with a bus at a railroad crossing in southern Germany. The bus got stuck in a traffic jam Tuesday on the train tracks in Blaustein near the southern German city of Ulm when the train approached and then collided with the bus, German news agency dpa reported. During the crash, the bus driver was thrown from the vehicle and severely injured. The train driver and several passengers on the train were also injured. It was not immediately clear how many people were injured during the crash which also derailed the train.The bus was carrying no passengers during the collision, but burned out completely.