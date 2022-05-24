Report: Mexico’s immigration enforcement relies on military

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s immigration enforcement is increasingly militarized with the armed forces and National Guard now accounting for more migrant detentions than immigration agents. According to a report published Tuesday by six nongovernmental organizations, many of the detentions are also arbitrary, based on racial profiling and have led to abuses. The armed forces are supposed to just be supporting immigration agents in their work, but the organizations found that they are now responsible for the majority of detentions. Mexico had already been moving toward increased reliance on the military, but it has accelerated under President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.