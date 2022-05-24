Relatives worry, mourn in wake of elementary school shooting

By JAMES VERTUNO and HEATHER HOLLINGSWORTH

Relatives turned to social media in a desperate attempt to find their missing children as the death toll in a gruesome school shooting at a Texas elementary school rose to at least 19 students and one teacher. Among those killed in Tuesday’s shooting at Robb Elementary School in the town of Uvalde was fourth-grade teacher Eva Mireles. Relative Amber Ybarra, of San Antonio, remembered her as a loving mother and wife who also was “adventurous.” Ybarra was preparing to give blood for the wounded and pondering how no one was able to spot problems in the 18-year-old shooter in time to stop him.