Palestinian teen shot dead in Israeli raid on West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Health authorities says a 16-year-old Palestinian died after being wounded during clashes with Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank. Ghaith Yamin was wounded early Wednesday with a gunshot in the head died at the hospital. The clashes erupted when Jewish worshipers, escorted by the military, arrived at a shrine near Nablus city to pray. On Tuesday, Israeli authorities say they’ve arrested five Palestinian suspects in Jerusalem for allegedly planning attacks on a member of parliament, the city’s light rail and other targets. The arrests come as Israel conducts regular raids the West bank following a series of deadly attacks, and ahead of a planned flag-waving nationalist march toward a Muslim area of Jerusalem’s Old City.